Superior Salvation Army Brings In Toys For Folks In Need

The Salvation Army branch in Superior is bringing in toys for those in need during this holiday season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – No need to have Santa deliver toys this year.

Those interested in signing up or dropping off an item can stop by their store between November 2nd and December 3rd.

The captain of the Superior location tells us that this toy drive is more important now than ever considering the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

“It feels great to know that we’re able to provide things for people even in this time,” said Captain Jasen Elcombe. “The difficulty is is there are something we have to do differently so we’re wrestling with things just like everybody else is.”

The eventual distribution of the toys will be done by the Superior Fire Department.

The Duluth Salvation Army is also doing a similar toy drive called the “Toyland Express.” It asks for people to donate toys from teenage boys from ages 12 to 17 and girls from ages eight to 11, including things like sports equipment, bath and body products, board games, and Barbie dolls.

For more information on the details of the Toyland Express, visit Duluth Salvation Army’s website DuluthSA.org.