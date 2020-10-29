Animal Allies Stresses Importance of Microchipping Your Pet at Free Event

Staff at Animal Allies say if you still need to microchip your pet, give them a call and set up an appointment at their clinic.

DULUTH, Minn- Another free opportunity to get your pet microchipped was hosted by Animal Allies Thursday outside the Damiano Center in Duluth.

Animal experts say no matter how cold it may be for you, your pet may still try to get out and the microchip is the number one way to locate them quickly.

“All times of year animals they get out even the perfect pet owner animals sneak out and things happen so it’s just really important to have that chip unlike a collar it’s implanted it’s not gonna fall off so again it’s the #1 way we reunite people with their pets and we just highly encourage everybody get one,” said Humane Education Manager Nicole Facciotto.

Staff at Animal Allies say if you still need to microchip your pet, give them a call and set up an appointment at their clinic.