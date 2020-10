Bushbaum Runs Wild as South Ridge Knocks Off Cherry to Stay Undefeated

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Senior running back Connor Bushbaum finished with 347 yards rushing and four touchdowns as South Ridge topped Cherry 32-20 Thursday night at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School.

The win keeps the Panthers undefeated on the season as they hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.