Busy Halloween Weekend Ahead? Hundreds of Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas Are Ready to be Baked

Cooking Connection: Keeping Halloween Dinner Stress-Free with Papa Murphy's

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection, Meteorologist Ken Slama is helping take the stress out of dinner on Halloween.

The West Duluth Papa Murphy’s location is expected to create more than 600 pizza on Halloween night, including their famous Jack-O-Lantern pies.

The Papa Murphy’s is located at 4602 Grand Avenue Suite 400 in Duluth.

Have a happy, safe Halloween!