DTA to Offer Free Rides on Election Day

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced on Thursday that it will be offering free rides to the public on Tuesday, November 3 for election day.

The DTA says no fares will be required throughout the service day and passengers will be able to take advantage of the free service to and from any destination in the system.

“We do ask that riders keep covid-19 safety in mind through social distancing where possible, wearing a face covering, and using the DTA for essential trips (such as voting)” said DTA Director of Marketing Dave Clark.

For more information, you can visit https://www.duluthtransit.com/.