Duluth Woman Shares Battle With Breast Cancer at Early Age

Nicole Elysian Was Diagnosed with Breast Cancer at the Age of 34

DULUTH, Minn. – Hearing you’ve been diagnosed with cancer is never fun, at any age.

For 35-year-old Duluthian Nicole Elysian, Halloween of 2019 is a day she will never forget.

After experiencing abnormalities on her breast, she made the decision to set up an appointment with medical professionals at Essentia Health.

She was 34-years-old at the time of her diagnosis.

Elysian says at such a young age, it’s rare for women to get a mammogram unless there is a strong family history of breast cancer.

In her case, there wasn’t a strong history, however, her grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer in her late 70s.

“It’s really important to know your body and to know yourself in a way that you can have a baseline to help manage your own health. You can’t always rely on external sources such as a machine to help detect cancer,” said Elysian.

Elysian still continues to battle breast cancer, but says her prognosis is positive.

Essentia Health is hosting a mammography clinic on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at their facility located at 420 East First Street in Duluth.

You’re encouraged to call and set up an appointment in advance. Contact (218) 786-1019 for more information.