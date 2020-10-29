Elks Lodge Makes Donation for Socktoberfest

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the winter months getting closer, one Superior organization is offering their support to help people stay warm.

The Superior Elks Lodge 403 donated over $1,700 dollars to Socktoberfest of Superior. That money will go towards getting more socks for those in need. After already clearing their yearly goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of socks, organizers say it might not seem like much but it’s a big need in the community.

“You need socks, especially in this community. It can be a problem. You can’t wear inappropriate footwear up here when it’s below zero,” said Sandy Peterson, Co-Chair of Socktoberfest of Superior.

Socktoberfest is still accepting donations at Empire Coffee, Sutherland’s CDB, YMCA of Superior and Empower Nutrition. All donations must be of new socks.