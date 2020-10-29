GNK Invited to TC Running Company’s Cross Country Showcase

COLERAINE, Minn. – The TC Running Company based in Eden Prairie is hosting a cross country showcase this weekend.

The event is designed to replace the annual state meet, which will not take place this year. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will be one of several teams across the state that will take part in the event.

“It feels good to have an organization and people out there who really care about the seniors and the competitors for the sport and they really push to have something this year for state. Not many sports in this COVID can have a state meet so it feels pretty good to have people like that who just push for that kind of stuff,” said two-time state champion runner Geno Uhrbom.

“It’s nice to know there are some of those retired coaches out there that are willing to say if we can do this safely, let’s give kids an opportunity. I was excited for it. I think as a teacher, you’re cautious about everything right now. But as a coach, I was happy to hear they would do something for the kids,” GNK head coach William Floersheim said.

The showcase will take place at the Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater. Large schools will run Friday and small schools will run Saturday. The event will follow social distancing guidelines with the runners going out in waves.