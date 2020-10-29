Grand Rapids High School Joins “Mask Up Itasca” Campaign

Recent numbers are showing that the county's case rate is trending downward after a spike earlier this month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This month, Grand Rapids High School has joined forces with “Mask Up Itasca”, an initiative started by Itasca County Health and Human Services to promote wearing masks in public places. Thunderhawks football coach Greg Spahn says there was no hesitation from his team to get involved.

“The thing with high school athletics is often times that’s the front porch of the school district. High school athletics is the first thing that people see. And to be able to have people that are willing to help get that message out and for our athletes to help get that message out I think is powerful, especially when you’re looking at the impact that it has in Grand Rapids and in the greater community,” Spahn said.

