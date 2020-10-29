Itasca County Public Health Officials Urge Caution as Cases Continue to Climb

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – As of Thursday, Oct. 29, 86 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Itasca County in the past seven days, bringing the county total to 794.

Currently, nine Itasca County residents are hospitalized from the disease, with two in the ICU.

There has been a total of 74 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Much of the spread in Itasca County is due to large gatherings, or local bars and restaurants.

While the statistics continue to look grim, Itasca County Public Health officials want to remind residents there are good things still happening in the community.

During a bi-weekly press briefing Thursday, six area leaders spoke about the importance of doing good, sharing a smile, and being kind during this difficult time.

One high school counselor is thrilled to see students adapting so well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students are learning the art of adaption and utilizing problem-solving skills. They’re learning a variety of career skills including self-advocacy, digital navigation. I’m excited to look to the future to see the continued innovations that students have based on the skills they’re learning during this time,” said Tanis Henderson, a school counselor with Deer River High School.

With Halloween weekend upon us, health officials in Itasca County urge residents to wear a mask (double mask, not just a Halloween costume mask), keep groups at less than 10 people, hand out prepackaged treats if you’re doing so, and host events virtually if possible.

