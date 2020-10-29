Northwestern Volleyball Falls in D2 Section Semi-Final

The Tigers finish the season with a 5-7 record.

SAINT CROIX FALLS, Wis. – The Cinderella run for the Northwestern volleyball came to an end in the WIAA Division 2 Section Semi-finals as the Tigers were swept by top-seeded St. Croix Falls 3-0 Thursday night.

Brynn Erickson led the way with 9 kills and 10 digs, while Kayla Paulsen chipped in with six kills and 10 digs. Northwestern also got 19 set assists from Brinley Tonn. The Tigers finish the season with a 5-7 record. Here are some final comments from head coach Charlie Tessel:

“St. Croix Falls showed everyone why they are the 1 seed tonight. They were unstoppable at the net offensively and defensively. We certainly did not play our best match, but SCF would have been tough to beat tonight even if we had. It was a fun season and I am proud of what the girls accomplished. We will really miss our seniors. Allison, Marie, and Claire are awesome people; they were great leaders and role models. At the same time, I am excited for what the future holds.”