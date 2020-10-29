Prep Volleyball: Cloquet Wins Sixth Straight, Proctor Gets Road Sweep

The Lumberjacks knocked off the Hunters, while the Rails swept the Hilltoppers.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Brenna McClarey finished with 13 kills and five blocks as the Cloquet volleyball team took down Duluth Denfeld 3-1 Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks also got 11 kills from Ava Carlson and 29 set assists from Emerson Rock, who helped Cloquet win their sixth straight match.

In other prep volleyball action, Proctor earned a bounce back win on the road as they sweep Duluth Marshall 3-0.