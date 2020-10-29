Rambler Food Truck Helps Life House Collect Winter Supply Donations

The food truck gave free food to anyone who donated coats, socks, hats, gloves, or toiletries like toothpaste, body wash, or deodorant.

DULUTH, Minn.- On the last day of their season, the Northland’s Rambler Food Truck, decided to lend a hand to a local winter supply drive.

The food truck parked outside of Life House in Downtown Duluth, giving free food to anyone who donates coats, socks, hats, gloves, or toiletries like toothpaste, body wash, or deodorant.

Rambler staff say before they go back into hibernation mode for the season, they wanted to give back to the community that made their summer season successful.

“Just figure out something, some way to help our community and make sure everyone stays warm through the winter. And they can’t be warmed by Teriyaki pulled pork in November unfortunately so we’re trying to get them some coats and stuff,” said manager Kelsey Auran.

After Thursday, Life House will still be accepting donations of winter clothes and supplies.