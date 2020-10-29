Senators Smith, Klobuchar Campaign at UMD as Election Day Approaches

DULUTH, Minn.– As Election Day draws near the two presidential candidates aren’t the only ones out on the trail looking to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Minnesota’s two Democratic senators were out in Duluth hoping to energize their base today.

With 1.5 million votes already cast for the 2020 election in Minnesota, Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar were going around the state Thursday to meet with a group of voters that they say is crucial come Election Day.

Minnesota’s two senators made an appearance to a socially distant group of UMD students to encourage the students to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. Along with campaigning for Smith as she runs for reelection in the senate.

“This election is certainly about what we’re opposed to but it is even more of what we are for,” said Senator Smith.

Along with issues of healthcare and climate change, one of the biggest topics brought to the young voters was the Coronavirus pandemic. They believe President Donald Trump has not done his job during the crisis.

“This pandemic has affected everyone,” said Smith. “That’s why in this moment, people are looking for leadership to bring us together. To figure out how to listen and then how to move us forward and solve problems.”

Senator Klobuchar spoke about how COVID-19 has impacted her family. Mentioning that her husband and father have both battled the virus.

“We need better than that in this country. We deserve better than that,” said Senator Klobuchar.

Klobuchar says through her experience in the senate and running her own presidential campaign earlier this year, Biden is the candidate that can manage the country through the pandemic.

As Klobuchar spoke to the group of college students, she says young voters getting to the polls on Election Day is crucial, especially with the uncertain future of the pandemic.

“It’s everything,” said Klobuchar. “Right now it’s really hard for young people. A lot of them had to cancel jobs they thought they might’ve had, their education isn’t going as they thought and you want to make that better.”

According to a combination of recent polls, Smith is currently 3-6 points ahead of her Republican challenger Jason Lewis.