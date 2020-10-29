Superior Homes Turn Spooky For Halloween

SUPERIOR – The city of Superior is showing signs of horror throughout the community these days with homes turning into haunted houses.

Some of the decorated homes are very elaborate and part of a “Haunt Your House” contest with Superior Spooktacular.

You can check out the entries on Facebook. The entry with the most “likes” will win People’s Choice.

Below is a list of addresses to the homes entered if you want to check them out in person.

2125 E 7th Street

906 E 2nd Street

704 E 4th Street

8 Laurel Ave.

641 N 22nd Street

1909 Lamborn

1015 N 17th Street

1111 Lincoln Street

1113 Faxon Street

2206 Hammond Ave.

2119 Ogden Ave.

1807 Ogden Ave.

1208 Hughitt Ave.

1503 Iowa Ave.

2204 Ohio Ave.

2319 Susquahanna Ave.

2612 Wellington Street

1515 N 54th Street

6223 Ogden Ave.

7608 John Ave.