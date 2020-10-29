Two Harbors High School To Distance Learning for 2 Weeks

TWO HARBORS, Min.. – A rise in COVID-19 cases in Lake County is forcing students at the Two Harbors High School to move to full distance learning for two weeks starting Monday, Nov. 2.

Lunches can still be picked up at the school between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according to a post on the Lake Superior School District’s Facebook page.

The changes do not affect 6th graders or elementary students.

“Our hope is that this will slow the local spread of COVID-19 and allow us to safely resume our hybrid model on Monday, November 16,” the post said.

Lake County currently has 133 confirmed cases with zero deaths.