Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, October 29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 142,311 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 32 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,419 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,770,450 tests have been completed to date.

There are 124,379 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 9,991 patients have required hospitalization and 2,642 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 509 – 2 deaths

Cook: 19

Itasca: 788– 17 deaths

Koochiching: 175 – 5 deaths

Lake: 133

St. Louis: 3,258 – 74 deaths

Ashland: 279 – 3 deaths

Bayfield: 230 – 2 deaths

Douglas: 781 – 1 death

Iron: 191 – 4 deaths

Sawyer: 380 – 3 deaths

Gogebic: 290 – 3 deaths

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 210,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,897 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

