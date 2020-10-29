Wisconsin to Open 71 More Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will open scores of additional COVID-19 testing sites to help deal with the state’s surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state’s health department will open 71 more community testing sites and operate them through Dec. 10 using federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Wisconsin National Guard troops will staff the sites and administer the tests.

Testing will be free and open to the public. Evers’ office says that altogether, the sites will be able to test up to 48,000 people per week.

Health officials reported another 4,870 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths in Wisconsin on Thursday.