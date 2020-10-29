You Can “Spoil” Your Mailed Ballot And Vote In-Person If You’re Worried It Won’t Make It In Time

MINNESOTA — With the latest court ruling that Minnesota absentee ballots that are mailed in will not be accepted past 8 p.m. on November 3rd, voters who have already dropped their ballots in the mailbox may worry that it won’t arrive in time to be counted.

However, there is a way to find out if your ballot has been counted.

On the website mnvotes.org/track, you can check the status of your ballot.

If you have mailed in your ballot and see that it has not been accepted yet, you can go vote early in-person or on Election Day, and ask the poll worker to “spoil” your mailed-in ballot that has not been received yet.

Absentee ballots that have not been mailed can also be turned in in-person no later than 3 p.m. on November 3rd.

Any ballots that come in past the new deadline will not be counted, but will be held while the state waits to see if another court ruling with allow them to included.