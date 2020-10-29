Youth In Action Hosts Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Get your decorating skills ready! Youth in Action is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest, which lasts till Halloween.

Typically, the organization does a kind of Halloween party at a community center or partners with schools, but this year, because of COVID, the staff decided to do something that is both safe and friendly for all ages.

“We really like to bring everybody together,” said Taryn Burnett, the St. Louis County Youth in Action youth program coordinator. “It’s a nice place to have youth and the community and schools join. So this was a nice way to bring people together and let them have an opportunity to share something fun with us.”

Anyone can enter the contest by submitting photos to Youth in Action’s social media pages. The winners will each get a pie.