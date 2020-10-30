Bong Center Adds New Exhibits, Events

SUPERIOR, Wis.– After months on no indoor events, the Bong Center in Superior is announcing plans for future events.

The center added a couple new World War II mini-exhibits on trench art and stories from a woman who was in a prison camp in Europe during the conflict. Museum guests can still hear stories from veterans over Zoom. Along with bring home backpacks with equipment to interview others who’ve served to share their stories.

“It’s veterans interviewing other viewing veterans and I think there’s a real healing process there that helps some of them to tell their story and especially telling it to someone who understands what they went through,” said Bong Center Curator Briana Fiandt.

In partnership with Superior Public Museums, a blood drive will also take place at the Bong Center November 6.