Coaches Corner: Tom Lenarz

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the Cloquet football team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from Cloquet head football coach Tom Lenarz. Among the topics discussed were the Lumberjacks great start to the season, as well as how he is communicating with his players in an unpredictable season.