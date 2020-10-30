COVID-19 Won’t Stop Glensheen’s ‘Spirt of the Lights’ Experience

The display started over at Park Point Resident Marcia Hale's home where they shined for more than 20 years in her backyard.

DULUTH, Minn. – COVID-19 isn’t stopping Glensheen’s “Spirit of the Lights” display from coming back for a second year.

Due to COVID, they won’t be able to give out cookies and cider like last year, but those at Glensheen hope people still feel the Christmas cheer.

“We’re really hoping that Spirit of the Lights is an awesome outdoor family-friendly covid safe activity and we are just pumped to have folks here,” says Jane Pederson Jandl, the marketing manager at Glensheen.

Starting at the beginning of November, the staff at the mansion will begin decorating indoors for the holidays.

This year they are offering self-guided tours, candlelight evenings, and one-way walking to promote social distancing.

“It is the time of year the mansion really comes alive everyone is in a good mood it’s a great way for folks to get together and gather with their friends and family for a fun holiday activity so Glensheen is really honored to be a part of people’s holiday traditions so I can’t wait for that to continue this year,” says Pederson Jandl.

Glensheen Mansion opens for Christmas tours on November 13 and “Spirit of the Lights” begins November 24.