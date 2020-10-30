Deer Season License Purchases Higher than Last Year

Youth season numbers are up 11 percent and early firearm sales are up 19 percent so far compared to last year.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota’s deer hunting season opener is about one week away and the Department of Natural Resources says early license purchases are higher than last year.

The DNR says hunting is generally considered a COVID-safe activity but there are still precautions to take, as always, with the outdoor sport.

“It’s dangerous getting up in a tree stand I recommend people use safety vest and harnesses and be tied in so if you do fall asleep while you’re up there and hunting or just slip maybe it’s ice or something you have something to catch you,” says Chris Balzer, the Area Supervisor for the Minnesota DNR.

Minnesota’s bow hunting season has already begun and firearm season starts November 7.

Wisconsin’s firearm season gets underway November 21.