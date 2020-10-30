Doctors Warn Against Trick-Or-Treating

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers trick-or-treating a higher risk activity warning it should be avoided to prevent the spread of the virus.

DULUTH, Minn. – Halloween is just around the corner and it certainly will look much different this year due to COVID-19.

Normally Halloween eager kids go up and down Tower Avenue in Superior with costumes on, but doctors warn that just simply going from house to house increases the risk of infection each place kids visit.

“We have to take this really seriously the more people you have coming in contact with each other that will spread the virus and that will contribute to people getting sick and it will, unfortunately, contribute to some deaths,” says Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, a general pediatrician at Essentia Health.

Kids normally look forward to the holiday to dress up as whatever they desire, Dr. KenKnight is encouraging families to still dress up and carve a pumpkin, but do it at home with the family.

“As long as you’re still including those fun special things and you make it a special event they’re going to have a blast. So yeah it’s not going to be the same it’s still going to be a special time,” says Dr. KenKnight.

He also says even though it seems younger children don’t get COVID-19 as severely as adults, the major concern is who the kids could spread it to.

KenKnight also says if adults choose to take their kids out to get candy to wear a regular COVID mask instead of a costume one.