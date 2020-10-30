Dressed-Up Pets: Canal Bark Hosts Costume Contest

Dogs throughout the Northland are encouraged to dress up and celebrate the Halloween festivities for Canal Bark's pet costume contest.

If you have a dog, take pictures of your pet in a fall October Halloween costume and put them on Canal Bark’s Facebook or send them via Instagram.

“It’s a really awesome stress reliever for us,” said Maren Kienitz, the assistant manager at Canal Bark. “I mean, that’s kind of what our job is day to day anyway. But it’s being great since we love celebrating Halloween and so many of our clients love to get their dogs engaged in the holidays.”

There will be one winner of the contest and he or she will receive a collection of prizes, retail items of treats and toys.