Drive-In Movie Caps Off Superior Spooktacular

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As people around the Northland are getting ready to celebrate Halloween, tonight they got to enjoy a Spooktacular tradition.

The Superior Spooktacular continued with a drive-in movie. With a limit of 45 spaces, vehicles pulled up to watch Hocus Pocus. Concessions were being served at World of Wheels. Organizers say it’s still a great way to get stay safe and enjoy some Halloween fun while enjoying a superior tradition.

“To be able to get together and unify and enjoy what the community has to offer and this is just one way of doing that,” said Tylor Elm, Treasurer the Superior Spooktacular.

Along with the movie playing at 7 p.m. there was also a second showing that started at 9 p.m.