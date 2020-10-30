Duluth School District Extends Hybrid, Distance Learning Through End of Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District announced on Friday that Duluth Public Schools will continue with the current learning models through the end of December.

Currently, elementary schools are in a hybrid learning model while secondary and middle schools are in a distance learning model.

In a recent press release, the district said the decision was made due to the ongoing rise of local, state, and national COVID-19 rates.

“I know that all of us long for a return to normal,” said Superintendent John Magas in a message to staff and families. “We all look forward to a return to full face-to-face learning when our situation improves and when we can safely do so.”

Magas said the school district is working with secondary schools to prepare for more in-person learning if COVID-19 rates drop and stay low over time.

“Although we are engaged in planning for schools to be ready to bring more students back in person, a brief transition period would be required, as well as continued preparation,” said Magas.

At this time, Duluth Public Schools will continue targeted support for students at the secondary level as well as athletics and activities.