Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 10/30

Big wins Friday night for Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown, Duluth East and Mesabi East.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior running back Keyshawn Beckom finished with six touchdowns as the Duluth Denfeld football team knocked off Hibbing 50-20 Friday night at Public Schools Stadium. The win is the first on the season for the Hunters and the first head coaching victory for the Hunters’ Erik Lofald. Here are other scores from across the Northland:

MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cloquet 30 Hermantown 31

Proctor 17 Duluth East 33

Grand Rapids 28 North Branch 17

Mora 40 Esko 18

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12 Mesabi East 34

Virginia 40 International Falls 0

MN NINE-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Silver Bay 18 Cook County 0

North Woods 38 Chisholm 6

Ely 20 Northeast Range 14

Deer River 36 Barnum 28

WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rhinelander 42 Hayward 6

Ashland 21 Antigo 8