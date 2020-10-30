Hi Banks Resort Getting Ready for Ice Fishing Season

Just this week, some ice was spotted on Fish Lake in Duluth near Hi Banks Resort.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the weather is finally getting colder, Hi Banks Resort in Duluth is getting ready for the ice fishing season.

Just this week, some ice was spotted on Fish Lake in Duluth where Hi Banks is located.

Owner Tim Wagner who’s owned Hi Banks for 18 years says it’ll still be a while with less windy and cold nights before the true ice begins to form.

This is normally a slower time of year with deer hunting season on the horizon, but once the ice forms Hi Banks has an ice road, rental fish houses, and cabins.

“You can easily social distance out on the lake there’s plenty of room to spread out and shovel a little place off where you can go ice skating build a snowman we have all kinds of stuff going on out there in the wintertime,” says Wagner.

As the fall winds down, Hi Banks is still offering up cabin rentals for families to spend some time out on the water before the ice forms.