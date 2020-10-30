Mesabi Preschool Academy Collects Items for Food Shelf

In the past years, the preschool has donated about 80 to 100 pounds to the food shelf on Halloween.

DULUTH, Minn. – About a dozen spooky preschoolers went trick-or-treating in downtown Duluth for a good cause.

Students with the Mesabi Preschool Academy walked around the fifth floor of the Tech Village on Superior Street collecting non-perishable food items.

Those items will all be donated to the Proctor Food Shelf.

Staff with the academy say, the kids are excited about this opportunity to give back.

“I think it’s wonderful that they are learning not just about getting trick or treat, but they are also learning about taking care of our neighbors and having compassion for those less fortunate then ourselves,” Mesabi Preschool Academy Executive Director, Shelly Vanneste says.

