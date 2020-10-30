St. Ann’s Purchases Lot of Former Adas Israel Synagogue

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Ann’s Residence has purchased the lot of the former Adas Israel Synagogue according to St. Ann’s Executive Director Scott Johnson.

The historic building located on the corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue East was the oldest Jewish Orthodox congregation in Duluth.

The building burned down in a fire last September.

Johnson says St. Ann’s plans to turn the lot into more parking for residents and staff in the future.

However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the project will not start for a few years.

Johnson added that St. Ann’s has always had a “good working relationship” with the synagogue.

Details of the purchase were not available.