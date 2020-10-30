U.S. Steel ‘Evaluating Potential Restart of Keetac’ by End of Year

KEEWATIN, Minn. – U.S. Steel says they are “evaluating a potential restart of Keetac by year-end.”

The site has sat idle since May of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic leaving over 300 workers still without a job.

“We continue to evaluate the timing around a potential restart of Keetac. Seasonality is a part of that decision process,” a company spokesperson said Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Steel owned Minntac reopened production lines 6 and 7 at the end of July.