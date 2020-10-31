First Trunk-Or-Treat Held in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Trick or treating may look a bit different this year due to the pandemic but there are still some ways kids are able to get their hands on some candy.

Neighborhood Youth Services hosted their first ever trunk-or-treat event down in Canal Park. Organizations and community members popped open their trunks to give kids some sweets.

Masks needed to be worn for all costumes and only a limited number of people were allowed in at a time. Families had some creative ideas to keep kids socially distant while still being able to enjoy Halloween.

“We just taped together a couple of hotdog poker sticks,” said Nicky Carr, who was walking through the trunk or treat with her kids. “I needed to figure something out to keep the kids distant from collecting candy and my husband thought it was a goofy idea but everyone seemed to like it so far.”

The event was completely free and open to kids of all ages.