Fitger’s Celebrates Halloween with Socially Distant Storytelling, Candy

Only a few people at a time were allowed into the courtyard, masks were required and individual bags of candy were handed out.

DULUTH, Minn.- Fitger’s Complex in Duluth also got in the Halloween spirit, hosting a socially distant event in their courtyard, decked out all spooky.

Individual bags of candy were handed out, and a kids could listen into a Halloween story being read.

One organizer, who helped out his mother one of the shopkeepers in charge of the event, said despite the pandemic making things difficult, it was important to give families something to smile about.

“I think it’s just important to keep people in good spirits. Halloween’s kind of like not a super important holiday I guess you could say but it’s kind of definitely a morale boost to keep people happy I guess you know all the candy,” Aren Carlson said.

Also a Place for Fido in Fitger’s complex hosted their annual costume contest virtually. Pet photos submitted Saturday will be posted on their Facebook no later this Monday and the one with the most likes by November 10th wins.