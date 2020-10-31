‘Scareway to Fairway’ Event Offers Distant Way to Trick or Treat

DULUTH, Minn.– While golfing conditions might not be the best here this time of year, one golf course in Duluth’s Pike Lake Neighborhood was still busy with a new Halloween twist.

In Pike Lake, organizers have a new and interesting idea planned for Halloween. And yes, it includes the golf carts.

Put away the putters and get out the treat bags. The Pike Lake Golf Course in Duluth held its first ever Scareway to the Fairway event.

At no cost, families could get on a golf cart and drive around all 9 holes to stop and get some candy from local organizations passing out Halloween classics.

Attendees could also warm up and roast s’mores at fire pits on the windy day. And the restaurant was open for families who didn’t quite fill up on sweets.

“So it’s just kind of a party atmosphere for everyone involved,” said Roger Anderson, Co-Owner of the Pike Lake Golf Course.

Due to the pandemic, traditional trick or treating is limited. But with outdoor and distanced events like the one at pike lake, organizers still hope to create some memories for families this Halloween.

“I don’t really know what else the kids could have done this year. What’s so great about this is that you can see the golf carts. They’re 100 to 200 feet apart and as they go through it, it’s natural spacing happening.”

The Jusczak’s were one family riding around the course. They were excited to put on some costumes and snag some treats.

“Did you have a good time? Ok, good,” said Tyler Jusczak, who was trick-or-treating.

They say they aren’t going door-to-door for candy outside their neighborhood. Instead, they say safe trick or treating events like Scareway on the Fareway still allow them to enjoy the holiday.

“They just like seeing all the other people in costumes. It’s good to get out and have something to do. Especially with young kids, there’s not a lot of things going on so it’s good to just get out and do something with them,” said Tyler Jusczak.

While the wind may have cut some of the festivities at the golf course short, organizers say they are pleased with the turnout and hope to do it again next year.