Two Harbors Football Tops Eveleth-Gilbert for Third Straight Win

Eli Schlangen finished with three rushing touchdowns as the Agates won their third straight.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The Two Harbors football team scored early and often to get the 40-9 home win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Saturday.

Eli Schlangen finished with three rushing touchdowns while Clark Nelson, Deacon Bark and Matson Granmo each had a touchdown for the Agates.

Two Harbors wins its third straight and will host International Falls on Friday, while Eveleth-Gilbert drops to 0-4 on the season and will host Mesabi East on Thursday.