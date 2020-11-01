Two People Suffer Burns, Businesses Damaged by Downtown Hibbing Fire

HIBBING, Minn. — A fire broke out in a downtown building in Hibbing on Sunday morning, according to the Northland FireWire.

It was called in just after 9:30 a.m. on the 400-block of East Howard Street.

A man and woman are being treated for burns. They were taken to a hospital in Hibbing, then brought to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for more treatment.

Two businesses, Jacobson Family Dentistry and Mike’s Pub, were both severely damaged.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Hibbing, Virginia, Grand Rapids, Chisholm, Cherry, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Silica, and Fayal fire departments all responded to the scene.

