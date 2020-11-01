Condemned Kozy Building Starts on Fire — Again

DULUTH, Minn. — The condemned Kozy building in downtown Duluth went up in flames again Sunday.

The Duluth Fire Department got the call for a structure fire around 9:50 a.m. at 129 East 1st Street.

When crews arrived, thick smoke was coming from the second floor of the building.

The city did not report any injuries as of 11:30 a.m. The fire is under investigation to determine a cause.

This comes 10 years to the month when the Kozy first started on fire, which sent some of the city’s most vulnerable to find a new place live, followed by other fires over the years and court battles for and against demolishing the building.

Former owner Eric Ringsred is right now in court trying to keep the city from tearing the structure down. DEDA owns it these days. DEDA voted last week to spend up to $135,000 to keep the building maintained for the next year until a judge makes a decision on the demolition case.

The Duluth city council still needs to approve the DEDA funds.

