Denfeld Halloween Favorite Becomes Disneyland for a Night

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth house has been a must stop in the Denfeld area on Halloween every year. This year, that tradition continued in a magical way.

Going with a Disney theme this year, the house welcomed trick or treaters on Halloween night featured an appearance from the big man or rodent himself, Mickey Mouse. Besides passing out candy, Mickey welcomed his fans and even took some pictures. Everyone involved say they’re glad the tradition could come back again this year.

“Just to see the kid’s faces. They’re so happy and everyone is just in a really good mood,” said Alex Jost, who was in the Mickey suit. “It’s a perfect night for it and it’s been amazing to have something to celebrate for once.”

Past themes at the house have been Star Wars and Harry Potter. For next year, they’re planning on an Alice in Wonderland theme.