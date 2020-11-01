DFL Leaders Urge Early Voting at Enger Park

DULUTH, Minn.– Over 25,000 Duluthians have already voted early. With 600 casting ballots just yesterday, state and local officials on Saturday encouraged people to get out to the polls.

DFL leaders and candidates met supporters at Enger Park Saturday morning to go over different ways to people can vote. They say with Tuesday so close, early voters should drop off their absentee ballots themselves or vote early in-person.

This comes after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that all mail in ballots received after November 3 won’t be counted. DFL leadership says they disagree with the ruling but say it will energize a base that’s already more motivated than ever before to vote.

“We’re seeing massive turnout. I’m sure we’re going to set huge records. We just want to make sure that all votes are counted because if even one person had a vote not count because of this court ruling, it would be wrong,” said House Majority Leader and DFL member Ryan Winkler. “So I don’t think this hurts the Democratic Party, I think the problem is it hurts voters and making sure that they have the right to have their vote counted.

Two people at at the event say that they’ve already voted early. They’re excited to see what DFL members like Jen McEwen at the state level and Quinn Nystrom running for Congress can do if elected. The two add that this is the most important election of their lifetimes.

“What’s on the ballot this year is reall, really significant. We have compassion, we have caring attributes, we have people that really want to see all of us to do better,” said event attendee Mike Mayou.

The small crowd was spaced out, with people standing in rings six feet apart. The tour continued for the DFL leaders on Saturday as they made another stop in St. Cloud.