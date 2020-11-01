Iron River Businesses Make Most Out of Unprecedented 2020 Tourism Season

IRON RIVER, Wis.– As the 2020 tourism season comes to a close, it’s certainly been an unpredictable year for businesses around the Northland. Over in northwestern Wisconsin, some businesses have been making the most out of a tough situation.

Iron River businesses have had to navigate through a tourism season unlike any other due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jim’s Meat Market in Iron River has been in business since 1981. Owner Jens Gregerson says the last handful of months hasn’t been easy with the beef shortage brought on by the impact of COVID. Instead of beef, customers turned to other options like processing pork and buying chicken.

“We’ve never had a year where the beef price was this high. Never,” said Gregerson. “This year was, I don’t even know how to say it. Crazy, just crazy prices.”

Their busiest time of the year is coming up with deer hunting. Which he says is close to 50 percent of their business. Along with the busy Christmas and thanksgiving seasons right around the corner.

Gregerson says despite the ups and downs, it’s been a good season. Adding that the help from locals and tourists is what being a small business is all about.

“Mom and pop shops, we need more of them. So I appreciate the support and stuff we got,” said Gregerson.

Delta Lodge has also been having one of their busiest seasons.

The main season has always been busy but this year slower months like June and October have been over 20 percent higher this year. The lodge offers a getaway to be in nature while staying socially distant.

“The vast majority of people who’ve arrived perhaps tense and left very relaxed,” said Marilyn Einspanier, who’s the owner and manager of Delta Lodge.

The pandemic left a lot of questions for Einspanier, who wondered if they should even open up at all this season.

Changes were made to follow health guidelines. Guests are checked in outside and encouraged to bring their own pillows and blankets.

“It seems like an odd thing to have a good year when so many other people haven’t had good years,” said Einspanier. “I worried about that very, very much and always tried to go over in my mind we would go about providing a safe environment.”

The Delta Lodge is hoping to keep that success going as they get ready for the winter season, where they will be welcoming skiers, snowmobilers, and ice fishers.