Northwestern’s Titus Graden Commits to Upper Iowa Football

Through five games this season, Graden has 12 solo tackles and 21 total and also has a fumble recovery.

MAPLE, Wis. – Northwestern linebacker Titus Graden announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to Upper Iowa of the NSIC.

Back in May, Graden was invited to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4, letting players receive instruction from college coaches and take part in a high-level all-star game.

Graden and the Tigers will wrap up the regular season at home on Friday against Cameron.