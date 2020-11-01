Vikings-Packers “Border Battle” Continues Through Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s one of the most important weekends here in the Twin Ports. The border battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers and fans of both teams were ready for game day.

The Caddy Shack Bar in Duluth’s Lincoln Park district had a steady flow of customers who came to watch the game.

Vikings fans were just hoping to keep it close but instead the team pulled off an unexpected win over their biggest rival. Even though the season might not be going so well for Minnesota, fans at Caddy Shack say none of that matters when they play the Packers.

“I married a packers fan so that’s why it’s just go out and have fun and have a little bit of a back and forth during the game. It’s just more of a reason to go out. It’s a bigger game obviously and they’re not having a good season, so this is probably the closest thing we’ll get to a playoff game,” said Vikings fan David Lukkonen.

Across the bridge in Superior, Schultz’s sports bar had fans ready to cheer on the green and gold. One Packers fan who lives in Duluth says he regularly comes over to Schultz’s to be with other Packer fans. While green bay ended up falling short, he says no matter the score, it’s still great to come out and watch the game again with other green bay fans.

“Living in Minnesota as a Packer fan, it can get rough,” said Packer fan Mike Esaman. “There’s always trash talk and there’s always friendly betting and rivalries. ‘Oh you have to wear a Packers jersey if the packers beat the Vikings this year.’ it’s always the fun dynamic of trash talk and bets and things like that.”