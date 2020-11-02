8th District Congressional Candidate Quinn Nystrom Encouraging People to Vote

Nystrom along with other DFL candidates spoke to a crowd of around 30 people.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 8th District DFL Candidate Quinn Nystrom was out in Duluth on Monday encouraging people to get out and vote.

Nystrom along with other DFL candidates spoke to a crowd of around 30 people.

They cautioned against mailing ballots because it will not be counted in Minnesota unless it’s received by Election Day.

Nystrom said in 2018 the more “Democratic” precincts of the 8th District had a low voter turnout which is why she was out pushing the vote.

“We just want people to know that their voice matters and their vote matters and that we don’t have people who are going to stay home and not vote,” says Nystrom.

Nystrom is going up against incumbent Republican Pete Stauber.