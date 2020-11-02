DTA Offers Free Rides to Vote on Election Day

DULUTH, Minn.– With Election Day tomorrow, the Duluth Transit Authority is helping people find their way to the polls.

The DTA will be offering free rides to polling places. The fare boxes on buses will be covered up so all you need to do is walk on the bus and go vote. DTA has been providing free rides to vote during most of mid-term and presidential elections since 2014. In 2016, they gave out more than 10,000 free rides.

“We believe that giving people access to the bus service for no charge on election day is a great way to empower folks to vote and give them a chance to whether they have their own transportation or not,” said DTA Director of Marketing David Clark.

DTA officials are reminding those who ride to mask up and remember social distancing guidelines when they get on the bus.