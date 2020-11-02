Greenfield Meats In Superior Wants Your Halloween Pumpkins

SUPERIOR, Wis – Halloween is over and before you throw away all your pumpkins Greenfield Meats in Superior would like you to donate them.

The meat shop is accepting whole or carved pumpkins as an alternative for those leftover from the spooky holiday.

The pumpkins donated will serve as a special treat for the cows, chickens, and pigs being raised on the local farm the shop partners with.

“We have so many calves right now,” said Manager Kylee Maccoux. “You watch them kind of look at something they have never seen before. They see the big cows eating and enjoying so they want to try. It’s kind of a funky taste.”

Pumpkins can be donated during business hours at Greenfield Meats in Superior.

All pumpkins must be free of additives such as paint, bleach, or vinegar.