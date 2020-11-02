Hermantown’s Elly Schmitz Commits to Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team

Schmitz averaged over 15 points per game as a junior, helping the Hawks capture their first section title since 2006.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown girls basketball forward Elly Schmitz announced on her Twitter account Monday that she has committed to joining the Sioux Falls women’s basketball team.

Last season, Schmitz averaged over 15 points per game as a junior, helping the Hawks capture their first section title since 2006. The Cougars are coming off a solid season, winning the NSIC South Division championship and qualifying for the NCAA tournament.