Home Struck 8 Times During Drive-by Shooting in Duluth’s Piedmont Neighborhood

This is the 32nd shooting in Duluth so far this year compared to 22 in 2019.

DULUTH, Minn. – Another shooting has happened in Duluth – the 32nd so far this year compared to 22 last year.

It was a drive-by shooting police responded to around 6:30 a.m. Monday involving a home in the Piedmont neighborhood – just one block from Piedmont Elementary School, according to a press release.

Nearby surveillance video obtained by FOX 21 shows the vehicle driving along the 2300 block of Ensign Street.

The driver is seen slowing down in front of the home right before multiple gunshots are heard on video and before the vehicle is heard accelerating away.

A Duluth Police Department spokesperson confirmed the house was hit by eight bullets. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Nobody was injured and no suspects were under arrest as of last report Monday evening when the department released a press release at 7:20 p.m.

If you know anything or ever see suspicious behavior in your neighborhood, you’re urged to call 911 right away to help police respond quicker to crime with the goal of making arrests faster.

You can remain anonymous when calling 911.