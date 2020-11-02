MNsure Navigators Ready As Open Enrollment Begins In Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.– The open enrollment for 2021 health insurance coverage in Minnesota has begun.

MNsure navigators say they are ready to help Minnesotans find the best health care coverage for them. Free appointments can be made through a variety of websites online. Most navigators are meeting virtually during the pandemic but will walk people through the application process and questions they might have along the way.

“So I would just highly recommend anyone work with a navigator from the start,” said Megan Halena, Coordinator for the Insure Duluth Coalition. “And make sure you’re covered and can take action now because it’s possible that if you don’t, you could be uninsured for the year.”

After opening on Sunday, the enrollment window in Minnesota will stay open until December 22. Appointments can be made on MNsure and Insure Duluth’s websites.